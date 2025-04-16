The Brief Two Washington hiking trails — Rattlesnake Ledge and Skyline Loop — ranked in the Top 10 best hiking trails in the U.S., according to a new study. Utah trails claimed the top three spots, with Angels Landing earning the number one ranking for its stunning views and challenging ridgeline hike. Experts remind hikers to prioritize safety on popular trails, as thousands of rescues happen each year due to preventable mistakes.



Washington’s scenic hiking trails have earned national recognition, landing two coveted spots in a new ranking of the best hiking trails in the U.S.

According to research by EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, Washington’s Rattlesnake Ledge Trail and Skyline Loop Trail placed 7th and 8th, respectively, in a nationwide analysis of nearly 6,000 hiking routes.

The study evaluated each trail on the number of user reviews, average review ratings, and overall popularity as scored by AllTrails.

Keep reading to learn which trail took the top spot and which trails rounded out the top 10.

Utah dominates the top 3 spots

By the numbers:

The study crowned Utah’s Angels Landing Trail as the best hike in the country, earning a perfect score of 100.

Known for its dramatic ridgeline and sweeping views of Zion Canyon, the trail also scored top marks for both user reviews and AllTrails popularity.

Utah’s Delicate Arch Trail and the Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail rounded out the second and third positions on the list, both praised for their iconic views and highly-rated hiker experiences.

The ledge at Rattlesnake Ridge in North Bend, Wash., is an exposed, large rock that has sheer cliffs and outstanding views. (Nicole Q. via Yelp)

WA's Rattlesnake Ledge makes the list

Local perspective:

Landing at number seven, Rattlesnake Ledge Trail continues to be one of the most popular hiking destinations in the Pacific Northwest.

The moderate trail climbs through lush forest and rewards visitors with panoramic views of Rattlesnake Lake and the surrounding Cascade foothills. With over 26,000 AllTrails reviews and a near-perfect popularity score, Rattlesnake Ledge stood out for its balance of accessibility and breathtaking scenery.

Skyline Loop highlights Mount Rainier views

Skyline Loop Trail, based in Mount Rainier National Park, secured the eighth spot on the list.

Known for wildflower meadows, glacial vistas and close-up views of Mount Rainier itself, the loop trail is a favorite for tourists and seasoned hikers alike, and showcases why the state is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a mix of challenge, beauty, and well-maintained paths.

Safety comes first on popular trails

EDGE Fall Protection, which specializes in fall prevention solutions, underscored the importance of safety preparation for hikers tackling any of the top-ranked trails.

"Hiking is an amazing experience for both your mind and body ... but it’s essential you come prepared," said Michael McCarty, chief safety officer at EDGE Fall Protection. "The correct footwear really is non-negotiable, and things like extra water, a headlamp and offline maps can make all the difference."

The company’s research also noted that more than 50,000 people are rescued from U.S. national parks each year, often due to preventable mistakes like poor planning or underestimating terrain.

Top 10 hiking trails in the US determined by the study

Angels Landing Trail — Utah

Delicate Arch Trail — Utah

Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail — Utah

Devil's Bridge Trail — Arizona

Camelback Mountain via Echo Canyon Trail — Arizona

Cathedral Rock Trail — Arizona

Rattlesnake Ledge Trail — Washington

Skyline Loop — Washington

Piestewa Peak Summit Trail #300 — Arizona

Avalanche Lake — Montana

To view the complete ranking, visit: edgefallprotection.com.

The Source: Information in this story came from research by EDGE Fall Protection, LLC.

