Discover the best places for vibrant fall hikes in Seattle and beyond

Autumn in Seattle brings cooler temperatures and stunning fall colors, making it the perfect time to hit the trails.

Whether you're looking for a short, easy trek or a day-long adventure, these hikes around Seattle and beyond showcase the best of fall's beauty.

Discovery Park

Discovery Park, Seattle’s largest park, spans 534 acres and offers more than 11 miles of trails with stunning views of the Puget Sound, Cascades and Olympic Mountains. The park’s mix of forest, meadow and shoreline habitats makes it a prime spot for collecting fall leaves, taking stunning fall pics and building driftwood forts on the beach.

Trail tip: For families with kids, try the Wolf Tree Nature Trail. More adventurous kids will love the 2.8-mile Discovery Park Loop Trail, or take the half-mile detour to South Beach for a sandy shore adventure and trip to the lighthouse.

Location: 3801 Discovery Park Blvd., Seattle, WA

Online: seattle.gov/parks/allparks/discovery-park

Ravenna Ravine

Tucked in North Seattle, Ravenna Park offers a network of about four miles of trails, perfect for those seeking an easy urban hike. Explore the ravine’s muddy paths, cross footbridges and enjoy the peaceful streams that trickle through the park. Fall brings plenty of colorful leaves, adding to the magic.

Trail tip: The park’s two main trails, North and South, lead to playgrounds at Ravenna and Cowen parks. Pack a picnic and make a fall day of it.

Location: 5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle, WA

Online: seattle.gov/parks/allparks/ravenna-park

Evans Creek Preserve

Located in Redmond, Evans Creek Preserve is a fantastic urban hike that includes wetlands, meadows, creeks and plenty of wildlife. The preserve’s flat trails make it perfect for families with young children or those with strollers. Bring binoculars to spot birds and other wildlife along the way.

Trail tip: Start from the lower parking lot for easy access to the most family-friendly trails, including wetlands and meadow loops.

Location: 4001 224th Ave. N.E., Redmond, WA

Online: go-hiking/hikes/evans-creek-preserve

Schmitz Preserve Park

Nestled in West Seattle, Schmitz Preserve Park is a small but mighty park offering 1.7 miles of scenic trails. Meander through lush forest paths, listen for woodpeckers and watch for woodland creatures. This quiet hike is perfect for anyone looking for a peaceful fall escape.

Trail Tip: The park has no trail signs, but with only a few miles to cover, it's easy to explore without getting lost.

Location: 5551 S.W. Admiral Way, Seattle, WA

Online: seattle.gov/parks/allparks/schmitz-preserve-park

Wilburton Hill Park

Wilburton Hill Park in Bellevue offers a pleasant 1.5-mile loop through a dense forest, with the added excitement of a suspension bridge that spans a 150-foot ravine. Hiking with kids? They will love the adjacent playground and zip line, making this hike a hit for the whole family.

Trail Tip: Extend your adventure by crossing over into the Bellevue Botanical Garden and exploring the .3-mile Ravine Experience Trail.

Location: 12400 Main St., Bellevue, WA

Online: bellevuewa.gov/city-government/departments/parks/parks-and-trails/parks/wilburton-hill-park

Centennial Trail

If you prefer a more urban experience, check out the Centennial Trail. This 31-mile paved trail stretches from Snohomish to Arlington. It's an excellent choice for those looking to appreciate fall foliage without muddying their shoes.

Trail Tip: The best section for fall colors runs from Snohomish to Machias, offering scenic views along the way.

Location: 5801 S. Machias Road., Snohomish, WA

Online: snohomishcountywa.gov/facilities/facility/details/centennialtrail-33

Twin Falls

Twin Falls is an excellent option for a fall hike, with a 2.6-mile round-trip trek featuring a suspension bridge, incredible views of the Snoqualmie River and a trio of waterfalls. The easy-to-moderate trail is ideal for families with older kids, offering a sneak peek at the Upper Falls along the way. Don’t forget your Discover Pass.

Trail tip: Extend your adventure by heading down to the Lower Falls for a better view.

Location: 51350 S.E. Homestead Valley Rd., North Bend, WA

Online: go-hiking/hikes/twin-falls-state-park

Franklin Falls offers a 2-mile roundtrip with 400 feet in elevation gain and a stunning waterfall. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Franklin Falls

A favorite among locals, Franklin Falls trail offers a two-mile, round-trip adventure that's easy enough for young kids or those new to hiking. The flat, well-maintained trail leads to a breathtaking 70-foot waterfall, sure to impress even the youngest hikers. Fall's cooler temps reduce the usual crowds, making this a perfect time to visit. If you don't have a valid Northwest Forest Pass, there is an electronic payment station in the first parking lot.

Trail Tip: There’s a scenic viewpoint just before the falls if the final descent is too tricky for kids in tow. Also, watch for slippery rocks near the waterfall.

Location: Denny Creek Trail, North Bend, WA

Online: wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/franklin-falls

Bonus hikes in WA: Hidden Lake and Heather Lake

If you're heading east to Leavenworth to enjoy Oktoberfest, Hidden Lake is a great hike for those looking for an easy out-and-back adventure. This 1.5-mile trail features old cedar trees and beautiful fall foliage.

Heather Lake is a bit more challenging, with a 4.6-mile round-trip hike, but it’s worth the climb for those looking to push themselves.

A Northwest Forest Pass is required to visit these trailheads, so be sure to plan ahead.

