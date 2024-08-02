What to know: 2024 Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, WA

article

As the fall season grows nearer, so does Octoberfest. Tickets are going on sale for events in Leavenworth, so here's what to know about the eastern Washington destination.

When is Oktoberfest?

The Bavarian Village of Leavenworth will host Oktoberfest events on three weekends: October 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19.

How much does it cost to go?

Friday Admission- $15.00 (6 p.m.- midnight)

Saturday Admission- $30.00 (12 p.m.- midnight)

Weekend Pass- $40.00

Kids 12 and under are free.

Things to do at Oktoberfest

You can expect to see the following bands perform:

West Coast Prost- October 4-5

Manuela Horn- October 11-12, 18-19

S Bahn- October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19

Pech und Schwefel- October 4-5, 11-12

Die Jungen Weststeirer- October 18-19

The venues include:

Festhalle Main Stage

Bierzelt Stage

Front Street Park Stage

Street Fair

In addition to bands, the venues will have dance floors, accordions, yodelers, polka, and cover bands in addition to places to get food, adult beverages, photos opportunities and merchandise.

Is Oktoberfest family friendly?

According to their website, the Kinderplatz will have all the accommodations for families and kids, including:

Bouncy obstacle course

Root beer garden

Face painting

Games

Ferris wheel

Kinderplatz is free if you are entering the main beer gardens, but those only looking to have admission to this family section can get separate $5/person admission on Fridays and $10/person on Saturdays.

How to get to the festival grounds in Leavenworth

The fesitval organizers will have a shuttle system in place throughout the October weekends.

The shuttle is free and run one hour before the events openings and last until 12:15 a.m.

The routes will go as far west as Icicle Road, south to Sleeping Lady, east to Safeway (Park and Ride), and north to Ski Hill Drive, with other stops around town delivering you to the Oktoberfest gate. Please wave down the bus for stops. The shuttles are ADA wheelchair accessible, according to the Leavenworth Oktoberfest website.

