Items belonging to missing Colorado man found near Leavenworth hiking trail

Chelan County deputies are asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a missing Colorado man whose items were found on a hiking trail near Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Joshua Dean Griffin was reported missing out of Colorado in March 2023.

He was found three months later in Wenatchee, where he found temporary work and then disappeared in August.

According to the sheriff's office, a backpack that contained some clothing, Griffin's wallet with ID and cash were located on a hiking trail outside of Leavenworth in April.

Deputies searched the area but could not find any evidence of his whereabouts.

According to authorities, Griffin lived a transient lifestyle and had a history of using narcotics. His family and friends said he was known to walk regularly and sometimes long distances.

Anyone with information about Griffin and his whereabouts, is asked to call Det. Paul Nelson at 509-667-6843.

