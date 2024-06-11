Shootout along Aurora Ave. in Greenwood has neighbors begging leaders to take action

A shootout and car chase through Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood has residents calling on local leaders to help curb violence.

Multiple security cameras captured suspects firing at an SUV off Aurora Avenue and 101st Street N. on Monday night, with a shootout spanning multiple blocks into the residential neighborhood.

"I imagine there's going to be people very injured this summer if this continues to go on," said Trey Sullivan.

Sullivan says he heard the first round of gunshots around 10 p.m., which led him to call police.

"Another round fires right while they're picking up the phone. [Police say] 'it's still going on?' And we're like, ‘yes get down here,’" said Sullivan.

Investigators say suspects fired at an SUV, then entered two other cars before proceeding to chase the SUV while firing their weapons through Linden Avenue North.

"We heard this barrage of gunshots again and that's when my neighbor, who is an army veteran, says run," said Veniese.

Veniese says she and a friend were tidying up community planters on 96th Street before having to run for their lives.

"That's when I fell down and bruised my arm," said Veniese. "I wasn't sure if I was shot or what."

Though police say no one was hurt, some wonder when meaningful change will happen to prevent violence.

"How many innocent civilians need to die before criminals are held accountable?," said Veniese.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX 13 off camera believe violence and crime is spilling over from Aurora Avenue and has gotten worse in the last six to 12 months.

"They're destroying other peoples' lives," said Veniese. "I could have been shot. What have I done to deserve that?"

Seattle Police say they recovered 30 shell casings and bullet pieces from the crime scene.

As SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit leads the investigation, neighbors want lawmakers to take meaningful action.

"Please do something, even just having a presence down here would really prevent a lot of this going on," said Sullivan. " If you could get the loitering law back on the book, not to arrest people but to help people being trafficked or minors out there that ran away from home, it would really help the whole situation out."

