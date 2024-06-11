Seattle police provide update on hunt for Garfield student's killer

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said Tuesday investigators are continuing their search for the person who shot and killed 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine on June 6 outside of Garfield High School. But detectives said they can't make arrests based on social media posts alone.

The department is coordinating efforts with the Community Violent Crimes Task Force, the FBI, ATF, DEA and several other local agencies. A significant challenge for investigators lies in combing through the substantial amount of digital data, including video footage and cell phone records. The process of accessing this information requires complex and multiple search warrants.

Officials addressed questions from the public regarding the role of social media in the investigation. While aware of the presence of information on various platforms, SPD emphasized the need for verification of such second-hand material. Moreover, simply having information from social media does not enable law enforcement to obtain the necessary search warrants or establish probable cause for an arrest.

SPD is reaching out to the community, urging anyone with knowledge about the incident to come forward. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to contact the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000 with any information. Doing so will not only expedite the verification process but will also assist in acquiring the search warrants required to further the investigation.

What led up to the Garfield High School shooting?

The tragic incident unfolded during lunchtime when Murphy-Paine was reportedly trying to break up an altercation between the suspected shooter and another individual.

According to Deputy Chief Eric Barden, after attempting to intervene, Murphy-Paine walked away, only to be approached and shot multiple times by the suspect.

Following the shooting, which happened around 12:45 p.m., police responded to the scene, where they discovered the student with serious injuries. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and underwent surgery but succumbed to his wounds.

In the wake of the violence, Garfield High School was placed on lockdown, and two neighboring schools enacted shelter-in-place orders as a precaution. School was canceled on Friday and Monday; classes resumed on June 11.

Police have described the suspect as a male of high school age, who fled the location and has yet to be apprehended. It remains uncertain whether the suspect is a student at the school.

Second shooting this year near Garfield High School

The incident marked the second act of gun violence associated with the school this year; a student was shot in the leg outside Garfield High while waiting at a bus stop in March.

As of June 11, a verified gofundme for Amarr's family had raised more than $36,000.

Seattle's city officials respond to gun violence

In response to the shooting, Mayor Bruce Harrell underscored the distressing impact of such events on young people, stating at a press conference, "I can’t use the word ‘trauma’ enough to describe what our children are going through. Our kids deserve better."

Sue Rahr, the interim Seattle police chief, assured the community that the Seattle Police Department is dedicated to increasing its efforts to ensure the safety of students and local residents in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as they search for the suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crime tip line immediately at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

