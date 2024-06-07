Washington's public, private schools report increase in weapons incidents

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) reported a significant increase in weapons incidents at Washington’s public and private schools for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the new report, released annually, there were 2,275 incidents involving the possession of weapons on school premises, a rise of 11.6% from the previous year.

Among these incidents, 316 involved firearms, all occurring in public schools. The overall incidents led to 2,354 interventions, with suspensions rising by 12.05% but expulsions decreasing by 49.32% compared to the previous year.

The Gun-Free Schools Act (GFSA), initially enacted in 1994 and reauthorized under the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, mandates that states expel students who bring weapons to school for at least one year. Washington’s Weapons in Schools legislation, in place since 1994, aligns with this federal requirement and allows for the suspension or expulsion of students who display look-alike firearms.

The breakdown of weapon incidents for the 2022-23 school year:

Handguns: 82 incidents, 41 suspensions, 38 expulsions

Rifles/Shotguns: 5 incidents, 4 suspensions, 1 expulsion

Multiple Firearms: 7 incidents, 7 suspensions

Other Firearms: 117 incidents, 101 suspensions, 8 expulsions

Knives/Daggers: 1,248 incidents, 1,129 suspensions, 12 expulsions

Other Weapons: 999 incidents, 905 suspensions, 9 expulsions

Firearms and Other Weapons: 105 incidents, 92 suspensions, 7 expulsions

The increase in incidents coincides with a slight rise in public school enrollment, which saw an increase of 0.49% to 1,096,695 students, according to the report.

Data is collected annually at the district level and reported to OSPI through the Comprehensive Education Data and Research System (CEDARS). Data is collected annually for private schools through the Education Data System (EDS). ( Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI))

Superintendent Chris Reykdal's statement on the recent Garfield High School tragedy

Following the tragic incident at Garfield High School on Thursday, Superintendent Chris Reykdal expressed deep sorrow and called for collective action to address gun violence. "My heart is broken for the senseless death of a high school student in Seattle yesterday, and I am praying for the victim’s family, friends, and the entire Seattle Public Schools community. Seattle Public Schools is its own family; now and always they need support and embrace from the community to deliver much needed care for students and staff –– especially in tragedy," Reykdal said. "Every Washington student has the right to feel safe and supported in their place of learning."

Related article

Reykdal emphasized the urgent need to address the public health crisis of easy access to guns, urging parents, educators and community members to work together to prevent such tragedies. He highlighted the importance of comprehensive school safety plans and threat assessment protocols but stressed that schools alone cannot stop gun violence.

"My office will continue to partner with lawmakers to fund additional staffing in our schools to support students’ physical, social, and emotional health, Reykdal stated. "We will also continue to press for sustained and expanded funding for mental health coordinators and prevention/intervention specialists. For our families, I am pleading with you that if you have firearms in your home, lock them up safely! "

Reykdal concluded with a call to action: "As a community, we must decide that we cannot allow for senseless deaths from firearms to continue. I am urging us all to do our part."

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle weather: Heating up in Western Washington the next three days

More than 300 new WA state laws went into effect June 6

Lawsuit seeks to block Washington parental rights law

Boeing Starliner spacecraft docks at ISS with NASA astronauts after dramatic approach

Mother speaks out, Pullman Police issue warrant for father of missing 2-year-old

Shooting at Seattle's Garfield High School: Who is the suspect?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.