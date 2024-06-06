Teenager seriously injured in shooting near Seattle's Garfield High School

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a teenager near Garfield High School in the Central District of Seattle.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid the area of 23rd Ave. and E. Alder St. near Garfield High School.

When will the Garfield lockdown be lifted?

The school was placed on lockdown for about two hours, police said. The lockdown was lifted at 3:15 p.m. and Seattle Public Schools provided information on a reunification site for parents and students.

What led up to the shooting?

SPD first alerted the community about the shooting shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot and was undergoing surgery at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Police said an altercation between two people was happening when the victim tried to step in. One of them approached the victim, pulled out a gun and fired at him.

Seattle Public Schools' response

Seattle Public Schools released the following statement:

"Today at lunch, shots were fired in the Garfield High School parking lot. A student was injured. The student is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

"Garfield High School is currently on lockdown. Nova and Washington Middle School were placed in a shelter in place. Seattle Police have secured

"Garfield High School and are working with the district’s Safety and Security team.

During a lockdown, classroom and exterior doors are locked. Students remain indoors and in their classroom until the lockdown has been lifted.

During a shelter in place, the outside doors of the school are locked while normal school operations continue.

"This is an ongoing situation. Families are being notified. Please contact SPD for current information."

The investigation is active, and law enforcement officials are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The scene of a shooting at Garfield High School on June 6, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to assist with the investigation. Call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or in the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

