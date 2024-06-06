Staggered dismissal implemented at Seattle's Garfield High following shooting

Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District is implementing a staggered dismissal Thursday following a nearby shooting that left a teenager in serious condition.

The Seattle Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which occurred near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Alder Street.

Authorities placed the school on lockdown and urged the public to avoid the area to ensure safety while police conduct their investigation.

A staggered dismissal process significantly reduces the number of students leaving the building simultaneously, making the parking lot safer to navigate, especially for student drivers. This system, which releases half of the student population, minimizes the risk of accidents for those walking or biking home.

Students, when released, will be reunited with parents on the south side of the school, near the fields, a tweet from Seattle Police Department read.

The Seattle Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and has requested anyone with information to come forward.

Seattle Public Schools released the following statement:

"Today at lunch, shots were fired in the Garfield High School parking lot. A student was injured. The student is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

"Garfield High School is currently on lockdown. Nova and Washington Middle School were placed in a shelter in place. Seattle Police have secured

"Garfield High School and are working with the district’s Safety and Security team.

During a lockdown, classroom and exterior doors are locked. Students remain indoors and in their classroom until the lockdown has been lifted.

During a shelter in place, the outside doors of the school are locked while normal school operations continue.

"This is an ongoing situation. Families are being notified. Please contact SPD for current information."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

