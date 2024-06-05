2 Seattle police officers caught on video beating suspect at bus stop

A Seattle man captured a dramatic video of a violent confrontation between Seattle police officers and a man at a bus stop near the Safeway and Ross parking lot on Rainier Avenue South on Friday, May 31. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The 30-second video, recorded by DeeAnthony Marcell, shows two police officers beating a man with their batons. The man, who was on the ground, is seen being pulled and yelled at by the officers. At one point, each officer kneels on the man's back, near his neck, as they handcuff him. In the video, the man can be heard screaming "police brutality" and asking for help.

Marcell, who was on a bus running errands when he noticed the commotion, began recording the incident when he realized something wasn't right. "It was triggering, and it did not seem right," Marcell said to FOX 13 Seattle. He wanted people to see what was happening and to get answers.

In the video, Marcell can be heard saying, "Whoa. What the heck?" while recording the scene. The man being arrested repeatedly yelled for help, but Marcell questioned who to call in such a situation.

FOX 13 Seattle's AJ Janavel spoke to Marcell over the phone about the incident. Marcell explained that he started recording in the middle of the fight, noting that traffic had stopped, and first responders were already on the scene when he began filming.

The video has sparked discussions and concerns about police conduct and the appropriate use of force. The Seattle Police Department has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that its office had received a complaint and a preliminary investigation began on June 3: "Once the background information has been gathered, the OPA Director will review the file and the case will be classified. During classification the Director determines whether the alleged misconduct should be addressed by the employee's supervisor or whether an investigation will be conducted. This process takes up to 30 days."

The Seattle Police Department's Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr provided the following statement: "I have reviewed the video that began circulating on social media over the weekend and completely understand the community’s concern. While OPA is conducting a full comprehensive investigation as required by our accountability process, my staff is gathering information, including all available videos for my review so I have a more complete picture of the entire incident."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

