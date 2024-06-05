Search underway for missing WA couple, 2-year-old girl

Investigators from multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman, man and his 2-year-old girl who were all last seen in late May.

On Tuesday, Pullman police were working with the Moscow Police Department and the FBI to investigate a report of a missing 2-year-old girl named Seraya Aung Harmon. She was last seen with her father Aaron Aung on May 29.

According to police, the two were reportedly traveling to Montana for a fishing trip but never returned.

Seraya was scheduled to be with her mother in Pullman on June 3 but didn't show up at the scheduled custody exchange.

2-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon (left), 21-year-old Nadia Cole (middle) and 21-year-old Aaron Aung (right). (Pullman Police Department)

Investigators said they believe Aung may be traveling with his daughter and with Nadia Cole, a 21-year-old woman who used to live in Pullman.

Cole was also last seen leaving Sea-Tac Airport on May 29 and police say she may have been seen in the Fife area.

Investigators also said Cole was last seen getting off the Light Rail at the University Street Station at 3rd Avenue and University in downtown on May 29.

Cole is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 130 pounds, green eyes and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, safe green hoodie, black yoga pants, tan shoulder bag and white converse sneakers. She may have been wearing glasses

Aung is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, Pullman police issued an arrest warrant for Aung for first-degree custodial interference.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call the Pullman Police Department at 509-334-0802.

