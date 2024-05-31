Possible measles exposure at SEA Airport

Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) issued an alert that an adult with a confirmed case of infectious measles traveled at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The person traveled through the airport on May 10 and 11.

Their vaccination status is unclear.

"Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been," said Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected."

Where was the measles exposure?

The person is from Arizona and was likely exposed to measles while traveling to or within Europe.

Transmission of measles can occur before people know they have the disease, before any rash appears, according to PHSKC.

Measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious with measles leaves the area. Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles:

PHSKC said the individual used the S Concourse (Gate S1) on May 10 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. They went through customs to the international arrivals facility baggage claim (Carousel 19)

On May 11, between approximately 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the individual was at the A Concourse (Gate A8).

PHSKC says fortunately, the measles vaccine is very effective-- two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide about 97% protection against getting infected by measles, and that protection lasts a long time.

What to do if you were in a location of potential measles exposure

Most people in our area have immunity to the measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low, according to PHSKC.

However, anyone who was in the locations of potential exposure to measles around the times listed should:

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

Call a healthcare provider promptly if you develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash. To avoid possibly spreading measles to others, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be checked for measles after an exposure.

Limit contact with others, especially those without known immunity.

If you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between May 17, 2024 to June 1, 2024. People who are immuno-compromised may take longer to experience symptoms.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears.

Measles can lead to ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and rarely, encephalitis (brain inflammation).

Get more information about measles and the vaccine here.

More health headlines from FOX 13

WA shellfish harvest areas around Puget Sound close due to biotoxins