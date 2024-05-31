WA shellfish harvest areas around Puget Sound close due to biotoxins

Washington State Fish and Wildlife officials have closed several shellfish harvest areas around Puget Sound due to high levels of biotoxins found in samples.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) provided a map showing areas that were closed due to pollution.

The closure includes harvesting of mussels, scallops and oysters.

Harvesting beaches are currently closed from Tulalip Bay all the way south toward Commencement Bay near Tacoma.

Several other areas in Washington closed due to pollution are:

Gig Harbor

Quartermaster Harbor

Budd Inlet

Sinclair Inlet

Dyes Inlet

Liberty Bay

Port Ludlow

Grays Harbor

To see if your shellfish harvesting area is closed off due to high levels of biotoxins, visit the DOH's Shellfish Safety Information map.

Other areas like Kitsap County, Skagit and Snohomish Counties are closed to harvesting butter and varnish clams only.

The DOH is advising the public to be aware that all shellfish recreationally harvested between May through September should be cooked thoroughly to avoid illness caused by Vibrio bacteria.

