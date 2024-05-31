WA high school counselor arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

article

Redmond police arrested a high school counselor for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Last week, a 17-year-old girl came forward to a Lake Washington School District staff, who informed Redmond detectives about the relationship.

The Redmond Police Department identified the man as 35-year-old Derik Detweiler of Kenmore. Redmond High School placed him on administrative leave.

During the investigation, police developed enough evidence to get a warrant for Detweiler's arrest.

Detectives tracked Detweiler to Wyoming and he was arrested on Thursday, May 30. Local officers took him into custody without incident and he will remain in custody in Wyoming pending extradition back to Washington.

Police said he was charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor.

"We are thankful to the student for having the courage to come forward, as this relationship likely would have continued," said Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "We encourage parents to have conversations with their children that if they hear or see something concerning, they should tell a trusted adult immediately. We also remind parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and report anything suspicious."

The Redmond Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the case or if there are other potential victims should call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

