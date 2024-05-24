WA 14-year-old arrested for driving stolen vehicle erratically, leading police on chase

article

A 14-year-old has been arrested after Washington State Patrol pulled over who they thought was a possible impaired driver in Seattle early Friday morning.

Troopers tried to stop the white car on westbound I-90 near west Mercer, but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver drove off and led police on a chase all the way to Redmond, which is about 13 miles away.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed near User Research International on Union Hill Road.

The suspect, who turned out to be a 14-year-old, ran off. They were caught shortly after.

The teen was driving a stolen vehicle and a ghost gun handgun was found in the vehicle. The handgun also had an extended magazine.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention.

It's unclear what charges they are facing, if any.

