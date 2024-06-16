Classic yachts, boats parade Puget Sound for Bell Harbor Rendezvous

Through rain or shine, more than 40 vintage boats were shown off at Seattle's waterfront this weekend.

The Bell Harbor Rendezvous put on a free classic boat show for families to explore and learn more about the legacy each vessel holds.

The Classic Yacht Association has organized the show for the last 27 years, featuring boats of all shapes and sizes. The show included everything from a 1906 lifeboat to a 1948 former salmon troller.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

FOX 13 talked with Dan Bartlett, owner of a 1946 boat called "Holiday." On this Father's Day, Bartlett said his parents took him on his first trip in the Holiday when he was about seven years old.

Bartlett now has two grown children of his own, and his son hopes to take over the Holiday one day and keep it in the family.

He says it's important to commemorate older vessels and the rich history they have to offer through special events like these.

"They're dying, you know," Bartlett said. "They're hard to maintain, if the maintenance gets away from you. It's important for the classic yachts association to get together and share the boats with the community."

Bartlett said he enjoys taking part in the classic show annually to interact with the families and share stories about the holiday with the community.

Learn more about 27th Bell Harbor Rendezvous on the Classic Yacht Association's website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Seattle-area organizations hold weekend Juneteenth events honoring historic holiday

Everett community celebrates love, equality at 2nd annual Pride Block Party

Drivers forced to replace tires after man vandalizes cars in South Seattle neighborhood

Deadly overnight shooting in South Seattle under investigation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.