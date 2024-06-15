Thousands expected at 2nd annual Pride Block Party event in Everett

The community of Everett is celebrating love and equality Saturday with its second-annual Pride Block Party.

In true Pacific Northwest fashion, this year’s event in Everett happened under rainfall.

When FOX 13 asked event organizers if this would affect them at all Saturday, they said, "What goes better with rain than rainbows?"

The one-day event features local food vendors and entertainment, including drag performances and live music.

Founding members of the organization returned for the event’s second year, saying their favorite part is seeing the community come together as they are, whether rain or shine.

"The queer community in Everett is so vibrant and so beautiful," said Melissa Dowell, who is on the board of directors of Everett Pride.

"All of the love and support is something we look forward to see every year," said Kevin Daniels, president of Everett Pride.

The block party welcomes all ages until 6 p.m. After that, after-parties are organized for those 21 and up around the city.

CASA of Snohomish County returned as an event sponsor, telling FOX 13, they wanted to be part of the event again as many foster children and teenagers identify with the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

We are still waiting on final attendance numbers from Everett Pride, but last year there were 3,000 people who came out for the inaugural event. They hoped to double that this year.

