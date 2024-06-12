I-5 South reopens in Everett after police investigation
EVERETT, Wash. - All lanes of southbound I-5 are back open in Everett after a police investigation Wednesday afternoon.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first posted on X about the closure just after noon. The post said all lanes of I-5 south were blocked at Marine View Drive.
Incident response and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) were at the scene. Traffic officials advised drivers to seek alternate routes and prepare for delays.
WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said I-5 south would remain closed from Marine View Dr. to 41st St. for a police investigation.
Harding said more details would be provided when available. It wasn't clear what the cause of the closure was.
Check our live traffic map here.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
