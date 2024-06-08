The Enumclaw Police Department is investigating the overnight theft of two massive signs belonging to an iconic downtown restaurant.

Police say the landmark Lee Restaurant and Lounge had its signs stolen from a fenced area of their property on the night of Thursday, June 6.

The signs were last seen by an employee around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, but the next day, at 10:30 a.m., the signs were missing.

Enumclaw Police believe the thieves used a flatbed trailer to steal the signs, as they are quite large, about eight feet wide and 12 feet tall.

via Enumclaw Police

Police also believe there are multiple suspects involved.

The signs have been a landmark of Enumclaw for over four decades, as they sit right in the heart of downtown. The Lee Restaurant & Lounge is located on Griffin Avenue near Railroad Street.

Anyone with information about the missing signs is asked to contact the Enumclaw Police non-emergency line at (360) 825-3505.

