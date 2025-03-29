Seattle Weather: Drier and Mild on Sunday with Light Rain Returning Next Week

After a few cool, showery days, a weak ridge will build in on Sunday and offshore flow will warm our afternoon highs into the low 60s.

Winds will be breezy in the foothills, nearing gusts close to 40mph. Winds in the interior lowlands will top out near 30mph. The winds will be well below the advisory criteria.

The weak ridge will keep us partly cloudy for much of the day. A weak disturbance will move in from the south by the evening. A chance for light showers will return by Sunday night and into Monday.

After a brief warm up on Sunday, the cool, showery, unsettled weather will return for most of the week. Looking ahead to next weekend, skies will dry again with sunshine expected for the weekend and a nice warm-up to the low 60s.