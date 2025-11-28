How to watch Seattle Torrent vs. Minnesota Frost

The Brief The Seattle Torrent are set to make history this Friday at 1 p.m. as they host their inaugural home opener against the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena. Following a narrow loss in their franchise debut, the team looks to secure its first win in a matchup broadcast locally on FOX 13+ and available globally via streaming. The game features notable storylines, including the return of Seattle native Marah Wagner and the league's first sister duo, kicking off a homestand that continues next Wednesday against the New York Sirens.



History will be made Friday as the Seattle Torrent host their inaugural home opener at Climate Pledge Arena.

After falling 4-3 to the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the inaugural game for both teams in the PWHL, the Torrent will make their home debut and face two-time defending PWHL champion Minnesota Frost.

Keep reading for more details on the Torrent vs. Frost game and how to watch live.

What time is the Torrent-Frost game?

The inaugural home opener is at 1 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

Where is the Torrent-Frost game?

The game will be played at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, which as held the attendance record for a national women’s hockey game played on U.S. ice, set on Nov. 20, 2022, when 14,551 fans watched the American women sweep a third straight game against Canada in the Rivalry Series.

What channel is the Torrent-Frost game?

For fans who can't make it to Climate Pledge Arena, the game will be on FOX 13+ in the Seattle market.

During the 2025-26 PWHL regular season fans can catch Torrent games on FOX 13+ (ch. 22.1/cable 110) and streaming on FOX LOCAL in the Seattle-Tacoma DMA.

For out of market, fans can watch on FOX 9+ Minneapolis, FanDuel Sports Network (NorthE, WisconsinE), Last Frontier Sports & Entertainment Network (Alaska), NESN+ (Boston), SNP+ (Pittsburgh). In Canada, it will broadcast on Sportsnet ONE.

Fans around the world can follow every game live via the PWHL YouTube channel and thepwhl.com (except for Canada, Czechia, and Slovakia).

More on the Torrent

The Seattle Torrent are set to host their first-ever home game at Climate Pledge Arena, marking the second time the PWHL has played at the venue following a successful "Takeover Tour" exhibition earlier this year. Several players from both competing teams have already experienced this ice, having participated in that previous showcase or the record-setting 2022 Rivalry Series game between the U.S. and Canada that drew over 14,000 fans. The Torrent enter this matchup with strong individual performances, as Julia Gosling recently netted two goals in the season opener and captain Hilary Knight reached a career milestone of 20 assists. Additionally, the roster features unique personal stories, including Seattle native Marah Wagner representing her hometown and the signing of Emily Zumwinkle, who joins Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle to form the league’s first sister duo.

Up Next

The Seattle Torrent will host another home game against the New York Sirens on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.