Abby Boreen OT goal hands Seattle Torrent 4-3 loss to Vancouver in inaugural game

The Brief Claire Thompson's goal with 2:02 left to play forced overtime, and Abby Boreen's game-winning goal barely trickled across the goal line as the Seattle Torrent fell 4-3 to the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Julia Gosling scored the first two goals in Torrent franchise history as Seattle grabbed 1-0, and 2-1 leads in the opening period. Hannah Bilka scored with 6:13 remaining to give the Torrent a 3-2 lead that didn't hold. Corinne Schroeder made 23 saves on 27 shots for Seattle in goal. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Goldeneyes.



Claire Thompson's goal with 2:02 left to play forced overtime, and Abby Boreen's game-winning goal barely trickled across the goal line as the Seattle Torrent fell 4-3 to the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the inaugural game for both teams in the PWHL.

Hannah Bilka scored with 6:13 left to play for Seattle to give the Torrent a 3-2 lead at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. But with just over two minutes remaining, Torrent goaltender Corinne Schroeder was unable to get a loose puck covered before Brooke McQuigge poked the puck to Thompson for a clean finish on an empty net to tie the game at 3-3.

Seattlle grabbed the lead with all three of their goals in the game only to have the Goldeneyes able to answer with a tying tally. In overtime, Tereza Vanišová stole the puck from Bilka in the neutral zone to create an opportunity for Vancouver as Boreen's shot slipped through Schroeder and across the goal line for the game-winner as Emily Brown futilely tried to pull the puck away from the net.

Julia Gosling scored the first two goals in Torrent franchise history as Seattle grabbed 1-0, and 2-1 leads in the opening period. Gosling scored on a loose puck that banged home through Emerance Maschmeyer for a 1-0 Seattle with 5:20 left in the first period.

Sarah Nurse answered three minutes later for Vancouver, scoring unassisted off a turnover in the neutral zone by Seattle to even the game at 1-1.

But Gosling restored Seattle's lead inside the final minute of the period, snapping a wrist shot from the top of the left circle by Maschmeyer for a 2-1 Torrent advantage.

After a scoreless second period, Gabby Rosenthal scored just 59 seconds into the third period to tie it again at 2-2. A nifty back-hand pass from Boreen at the Seattle blue line set up Rosenthal for a snap finish past Schroeder for the tying tally.

Bilka again put the Torrent out in front with just over six minutes to play. Bilka chopped a loose puck next to the net after a centering pass from Danielle Serdachny that caromed off Maschmeyer into the goal for a 3-2 Seattle lead.

But the lead wouldn't hold as Thompson's goal sent it to overtime before Boreen delivered the game-winner.

The Torrent return to Seattle for their home opener next Friday against the two-time defending PWHL champion Minnesota Frost.

