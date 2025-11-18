FOX 13+ to air 24 Seattle Torrent games in team's inaugural PWHL season
SEATTLE - The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced its local broadcast partnership for the upcoming season and FOX 13+ will be the primary home of the Seattle Torrent.
As the 2025-26 PWHL regular season is set to begin on Friday, fans can catch 24 Torrent games on FOX 13+, with the other six to be televised on KONG.
This is the Seattle Torrent's inaugural season, which they will begin on the road against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Friday. Their first home game is against the Minnesota Frost, which is scheduled for Nov. 28 at Climate Pledge Arena.
"The PWHL’s broadcast strategy isn’t about exclusivity — it’s about accessibility," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "By working with an incredible mix of broadcast and digital partners across North America, we’re ensuring fans everywhere can experience the speed, skill, and intensity of PWHL hockey. This approach allows us to continue expanding our audience, strengthen local connections, and showcase our world-class athletes on the biggest possible stage."
The backstory:
Earlier this year, the PWHL announced that it was expanding new franchises in Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.
The PWHL launched in 2023 with teams in major hockey markets primarily on the East Coast. Boston, Minnesota and New York made up the three U.S.-based teams with Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa as the three Canadian entries.
>> PWHL Seattle announces 30-game schedule for inaugural season
PWHL Minnesota won the first championship last year and became the Minnesota Frost ahead of year two. The Boston Fleet, Montréal Victoire, Toronto Sceptres, New York Sirens, and Ottawa Charge followed.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Professional Women’s Hockey League and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.