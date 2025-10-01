Expand / Collapse search

PWHL Seattle announces 30-game schedule for inaugural season

Published  October 1, 2025 4:45pm PDT
PWHL
FOX 13 Seattle
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Hilary Knight, captain of Team USA ice hockey and of the new PWHL expansion team in Seattle, reacts with the Mariner Moose mascot after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners an (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle announced their 30-game schedule for their inaugural season on Wednesday with the season opener coming on November 21 against PWHL Vancouver.

Seattle's home opener will come a week later against the two-time defending Walter Cup champion Minneosta Frost.

The schedule isn't completely balanced with 30 games across seven opponents. Seattle will play two games at home and on the road against all seven rivals across the league. For the unbalanced portions of the schedule, Seattle will get an extra home game against the Boston Fleet and will play one extra road game against the Ottawa Charge.

While the majority of home games for PWHL Seattle will be at Climate Pledge Arena, home contests against Vancouver (January 25) and New York (March 25) are still yet to be announced. The Kraken have a home game against the New Jersey Devils on January 25 as a building conflict.

Seattle and Vancouver will go without team names for their first seasons, just as the original six teams did for the first year of 2023-24. The two cities became the first expansion teams to the league with more reportedly expected after the upcoming campaign.

The team will also have a month-long break for the Winter Olympics. They will play at the Charge on January 28 before heading on break before returning home to face the Toronto Sceptres on February 27.

2025-26 PWHL Seattle Schedule:

DayDateOpponentTime (PT)
FridayNovember 21at PWHL Vancouver7 p.m.
FridayNovember 28vs. Minnesota Frost1 p.m.
WednesdayDecember 3vs. New York Sirens7 p.m.
WednesdayDecember 17vs. Ottawa Charge7 p.m.
SundayDecember 21vs. Boston Fleet2 p.m.
TuesdayDecember 23vs. Montreal Victoire7 p.m.
SundayDecember 28at New York SirensTBA
SaturdayJanuary 3at Toronto SceptresTBA
WednesdayJanuary 7at Boston Fleet4 p.m.
SundayJanuary 11at Minnesota Frost11 a.m.
SundayJanuary 18vs. Boston Fleet7 p.m.
TuesdayJanuary 20vs. Toronto Sceptres7 p.m.
SundayJanuary 25vs. PWHL VancouverTBA
WednesdayJanuary 28at Ottawa Charge4 p.m.
FridayFebruary 27vs. Toronto Sceptres7 p.m.
WednesdayMarch 4at Ottawa Charge4 p.m.
WednesdayMarch 11vs. Boston Fleet7 p.m.
FridayMarch 13at Minnesota Frost5 p.m.
SundayMarch 15at Toronto Sceptres10 a.m.
ThursdayMarch 19at Montreal Victoire4 p.m.
SaturdayMarch 21at Boston Fleet1 p.m.
WednesdayMarch 25vs. New York SirensTBA
SundayMarch 29vs. Ottawa Charge4 p.m.
SaturdayApril 4at New York SirensTBA
TuesdayApril 7at Montreal Victoire4 p.m.
WednesdayApril 8at Ottawa Charge4 p.m.
TuesdayApril 14at PWHL Vancouver7 p.m.
SaturdayApril 18vs. PWHL VancouverTBA
WednesdayApril 22vs. Minnesota Frost7 p.m.
SaturdayApril 25vs. Montreal VictoireTBA

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

