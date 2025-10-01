PWHL Seattle announces 30-game schedule for inaugural season
SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle announced their 30-game schedule for their inaugural season on Wednesday with the season opener coming on November 21 against PWHL Vancouver.
Seattle's home opener will come a week later against the two-time defending Walter Cup champion Minneosta Frost.
The schedule isn't completely balanced with 30 games across seven opponents. Seattle will play two games at home and on the road against all seven rivals across the league. For the unbalanced portions of the schedule, Seattle will get an extra home game against the Boston Fleet and will play one extra road game against the Ottawa Charge.
While the majority of home games for PWHL Seattle will be at Climate Pledge Arena, home contests against Vancouver (January 25) and New York (March 25) are still yet to be announced. The Kraken have a home game against the New Jersey Devils on January 25 as a building conflict.
Seattle and Vancouver will go without team names for their first seasons, just as the original six teams did for the first year of 2023-24. The two cities became the first expansion teams to the league with more reportedly expected after the upcoming campaign.
The team will also have a month-long break for the Winter Olympics. They will play at the Charge on January 28 before heading on break before returning home to face the Toronto Sceptres on February 27.
2025-26 PWHL Seattle Schedule:
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Friday
|November 21
|at PWHL Vancouver
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|November 28
|vs. Minnesota Frost
|1 p.m.
|Wednesday
|December 3
|vs. New York Sirens
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday
|December 17
|vs. Ottawa Charge
|7 p.m.
|Sunday
|December 21
|vs. Boston Fleet
|2 p.m.
|Tuesday
|December 23
|vs. Montreal Victoire
|7 p.m.
|Sunday
|December 28
|at New York Sirens
|TBA
|Saturday
|January 3
|at Toronto Sceptres
|TBA
|Wednesday
|January 7
|at Boston Fleet
|4 p.m.
|Sunday
|January 11
|at Minnesota Frost
|11 a.m.
|Sunday
|January 18
|vs. Boston Fleet
|7 p.m.
|Tuesday
|January 20
|vs. Toronto Sceptres
|7 p.m.
|Sunday
|January 25
|vs. PWHL Vancouver
|TBA
|Wednesday
|January 28
|at Ottawa Charge
|4 p.m.
|Friday
|February 27
|vs. Toronto Sceptres
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday
|March 4
|at Ottawa Charge
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday
|March 11
|vs. Boston Fleet
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|March 13
|at Minnesota Frost
|5 p.m.
|Sunday
|March 15
|at Toronto Sceptres
|10 a.m.
|Thursday
|March 19
|at Montreal Victoire
|4 p.m.
|Saturday
|March 21
|at Boston Fleet
|1 p.m.
|Wednesday
|March 25
|vs. New York Sirens
|TBA
|Sunday
|March 29
|vs. Ottawa Charge
|4 p.m.
|Saturday
|April 4
|at New York Sirens
|TBA
|Tuesday
|April 7
|at Montreal Victoire
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday
|April 8
|at Ottawa Charge
|4 p.m.
|Tuesday
|April 14
|at PWHL Vancouver
|7 p.m.
|Saturday
|April 18
|vs. PWHL Vancouver
|TBA
|Wednesday
|April 22
|vs. Minnesota Frost
|7 p.m.
|Saturday
|April 25
|vs. Montreal Victoire
|TBA
