PWHL Seattle announces 30-game schedule for inaugural season

PWHL Seattle announced their 30-game schedule for their inaugural season on Wednesday with the season opener coming on November 21 against PWHL Vancouver.

Seattle's home opener will come a week later against the two-time defending Walter Cup champion Minneosta Frost.

The schedule isn't completely balanced with 30 games across seven opponents. Seattle will play two games at home and on the road against all seven rivals across the league. For the unbalanced portions of the schedule, Seattle will get an extra home game against the Boston Fleet and will play one extra road game against the Ottawa Charge.

While the majority of home games for PWHL Seattle will be at Climate Pledge Arena, home contests against Vancouver (January 25) and New York (March 25) are still yet to be announced. The Kraken have a home game against the New Jersey Devils on January 25 as a building conflict.

Seattle and Vancouver will go without team names for their first seasons, just as the original six teams did for the first year of 2023-24. The two cities became the first expansion teams to the league with more reportedly expected after the upcoming campaign.

The team will also have a month-long break for the Winter Olympics. They will play at the Charge on January 28 before heading on break before returning home to face the Toronto Sceptres on February 27.

2025-26 PWHL Seattle Schedule:

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) Friday November 21 at PWHL Vancouver 7 p.m. Friday November 28 vs. Minnesota Frost 1 p.m. Wednesday December 3 vs. New York Sirens 7 p.m. Wednesday December 17 vs. Ottawa Charge 7 p.m. Sunday December 21 vs. Boston Fleet 2 p.m. Tuesday December 23 vs. Montreal Victoire 7 p.m. Sunday December 28 at New York Sirens TBA Saturday January 3 at Toronto Sceptres TBA Wednesday January 7 at Boston Fleet 4 p.m. Sunday January 11 at Minnesota Frost 11 a.m. Sunday January 18 vs. Boston Fleet 7 p.m. Tuesday January 20 vs. Toronto Sceptres 7 p.m. Sunday January 25 vs. PWHL Vancouver TBA Wednesday January 28 at Ottawa Charge 4 p.m. Friday February 27 vs. Toronto Sceptres 7 p.m. Wednesday March 4 at Ottawa Charge 4 p.m. Wednesday March 11 vs. Boston Fleet 7 p.m. Friday March 13 at Minnesota Frost 5 p.m. Sunday March 15 at Toronto Sceptres 10 a.m. Thursday March 19 at Montreal Victoire 4 p.m. Saturday March 21 at Boston Fleet 1 p.m. Wednesday March 25 vs. New York Sirens TBA Sunday March 29 vs. Ottawa Charge 4 p.m. Saturday April 4 at New York Sirens TBA Tuesday April 7 at Montreal Victoire 4 p.m. Wednesday April 8 at Ottawa Charge 4 p.m. Tuesday April 14 at PWHL Vancouver 7 p.m. Saturday April 18 vs. PWHL Vancouver TBA Wednesday April 22 vs. Minnesota Frost 7 p.m. Saturday April 25 vs. Montreal Victoire TBA

