Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour out two weeks after ankle surgery

The Brief Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour will miss the first two weeks of training camp after having surgery for ankle bursitis. Montour will likely miss all six preseason games for Seattle as the final game comes against Edmonton on October 1. Forward Max McCormick is out indefinitely with a hip injury that will sideline him for all of training camp.



Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour will miss two weeks after having surgery for ankle bursitis.

Additionally, forward Max McCormick will miss the entirety of training camp and is out indefinitely with a hip injury.

The team announced Montour's surgery on Wednesday night as veterans reported for the start of training camp.

Montour set a franchise record with 18 goals from the blue line last season in his first year in Seattle. He had 41 total points while averaging 23 minutes of ice time a game.

The surgery could force Montour to miss the entirety of the preseason. Seattle's six-game preseason slate wraps up at home against the Edmonton Oilers on October 1 with the regular season opener coming against the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on October 9.

It will be lost time for Montour to get up to speed with new head coach Lane Lambert's system as well as a presumptive new defensive pairing partner in Ryan Lindgren. Montour has played for four different NHL teams and several different head coaches, so he's been exposed to many different systems and should adapt reasonably quickly as a nine-year NHL veteran.

McCormick – the captain of AHL Coachella Valley's roster – has spent four years in the Kraken system, primarily playing in the AHL with the Firebirds and Charlotte Checkers. He's played 11 games with Seattle and hasn't recorded a point. Ten of those games came during the inaugural season in 2021-22.

Seattle's first training camp workouts are Thursday morning at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

