Bear charges Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy

There was a close call up in Alaska while the Seattle Kraken filmed fishing videos at the river in Katmai National Park.

The beloved Kraken troll mascot, Buoy, "narrowly escaped" a charging brown bear while standing out in the water. Video from the incident shows Buoy keep his composure as the bear turned distant observation into a quick sprint.

"I want to blame Buoy," John Hayden, who plays forward for the Kraken, said in an Instagram post. "They were pretty interested in his whole look."

The Kraken media team confirms no one, including the bear itself, were injured during the encounter or afterwards.

"We got out of it okay," Hayden says, "but it was a close call."

Seattle Kraken Buoy chased by bear

