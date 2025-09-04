New Seattle Kraken third jersey unveiled with glow-in-the-dark elements

The Brief The Seattle Kraken have released a new all-black third jersey for the 2025-26 season, inspired by the deep waters of the Pacific Northwest. The new jersey features glow-in-the-dark elements on the crest, numbers, and names, and will be worn for 12 games. The jersey prominently displays the tribal seal of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, which also has a glow-in-the-dark outline.



The Seattle Kraken have unveiled a new third jersey for the 2025-26 NHL season, an all-black design with glow-in-the-dark elements inspired by bioluminescence in the Pacific Northwest waters.

What we know:

The jersey, which will be worn 12 times during the regular season, features a glowing ice-blue outline around the crest, as well as on the shoulders, names and numbers.

The jersey also prominently displays the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe's tribal seal, which also has a glow-in-the-dark outline.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Seattle Kraken)

What they're saying:

The team’s vice president of brand, Aaron Wiggan, said the new uniform was designed to be "a bit more menacing and intense."

"We drew our inspiration from the eerie shadows of the deep Pacific Northwest waters," Wiggan said in a statement. "The result is the franchise’s first all-black kit that includes an Ice Blue, glow-in-the-dark outline on the crest – a nod to the incredible bioluminescence found in these waters. We're extremely proud of how it turned out, and we can't wait to see our players and fans in this new look."

The jersey’s design also includes sleeve stripes that resemble sonar pings and Climate Pledge Arena's coordinates listed on the inner collar. The Kraken crest is a tonal black-on-black stitching.

The team's captain, Jordan Eberle, expressed his excitement for the new look.

"This is an exciting new look for our team, and the jersey is phenomenal," Eberle said. "The glow-in-the-dark element is really unique, and it's such an eye-catching look. I love the inspiration behind it and all the details that went into the design. We hope it will add to the incredible atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena."

The new uniform will be worn with black gloves, shorts, and socks, along with matte black helmets featuring glowing Amazon logos.

What's next:

The jersey will debut on Nov. 1 against the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena. It will also be worn during 11 other games throughout the season.

Kraken Season Ticket Members can preorder the jersey from Sept. 5 through Sept. 10. The general public can begin preordering on Sept. 11. Jerseys will be available in stores and online starting Oct. 5. Additional merchandise with the new look will be available at Kraken Team Stores on Oct. 9.

