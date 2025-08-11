Seattle Kraken reach agreement with Ryker Evans on two-year extension
The Seattle Kraken reached an agreement with defenseman Ryker Evans on a two-year contract extension worth $2.05 million in average annual value, the team announced.
"Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "Since turning pro, he's shown improvement year over year, and we're confident he'll take his game to another level next season. We're happy to have him under contract."
Evans, 23, was the last of Seattle's three restricted free agents to reach an agreement with the team after wingers Kaapo Kakko and Tye Kartye.
Evans had 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games played for the Kraken last year in his first full season in the lineup. Among defensemen selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, Evans ranks fifth in assists (28) and sixth in points (34).
Evans also made his international debut for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships this summer, recording two assists in eight games.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Bear charges Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy
Seattle Kraken sign Kaapo Kakko to 3-year contract extension worth $13M
Seattle Kraken release schedule for 2025-26 season. Here's what to know
Seattle Kraken sign Jake O'Brien to entry-level contract
Ryan Lindgren eager for new opportunity with Seattle Kraken
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.