Seattle Kraken reach agreement with Ryker Evans on two-year extension

The Seattle Kraken reached an agreement with defenseman Ryker Evans on a two-year contract extension worth $2.05 million in average annual value, the team announced.

"Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "Since turning pro, he's shown improvement year over year, and we're confident he'll take his game to another level next season. We're happy to have him under contract."

Evans, 23, was the last of Seattle's three restricted free agents to reach an agreement with the team after wingers Kaapo Kakko and Tye Kartye.

Evans had 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games played for the Kraken last year in his first full season in the lineup. Among defensemen selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, Evans ranks fifth in assists (28) and sixth in points (34).

Evans also made his international debut for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships this summer, recording two assists in eight games.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

