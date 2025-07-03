Seattle Kraken sign Jake O'Brien to entry-level contract

article

The Brief The Kraken signed first-round pick Jake O'Brien to his three-year entry-level contract on Thursday at the team's scrimmage on the final day of development camp. The contract is worth $975,000 in average annual value. O'Brien scored 98 points last season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL on 32 goals and 66 assists in 66 regular season games.



As has become tradition with the Seattle Kraken, the team signed top draft pick Jake O'Brien to a three-year entry-level contract on the final day of development camp.

O'Brien signed his contract on the ice after having it presented by general manager Jason Botterill ahead of the second half of the Kraken's annual "Stucky Cup" scrimmage.

"We're excited to get Jake signed to his first professional contract," Botterill said. "Jake has elite vision and hockey IQ, tremendous work ethic, and a strong two-way game. He understands this is just the beginning. We're looking forward to his continued development."

The contract carries an annual value of $975,000 over three years and can slide up to two seasons.

O'Brien was the eighth overall pick in last week's NHL Draft. O'Brien scored 98 points last season with Brantford on 32 goals and 66 assists in 66 regular season games. He also had three goals and eight assists in 11 playoff games with the Bulldogs.

O'Brien was named the Ontario Hockey League's Rookie of the Year Award, and earned spots on the CHL All-Rookie Team and OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2024 after posting 64 points on 13 goals and 51 assists. He led all OHL rookies in points and assists.

O'Brien played for Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2023, and helped Canada’s U18 team capture gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

