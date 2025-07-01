Seattle Kraken reach deal with defenseman Ryan Lindgren

article

The Brief The Kraken reached a deal with left-handed defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a four-year, $4.5 million (AAV) contract after free agency opened on Tuesday. Lindgren is coming off career-highs in assists (18), and points (22) and matched a career-high in goals (4) over 72 games split between New York and Colorado.



The Seattle Kraken have reached a deal with former New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a four-year deal worth $4.5 million in AAV.

Lindgren, 27, is a left-handed defenseman who is coming off a season where he set career-highs in assists (18), and points (22) and matched a career-high in goals (4) over 72 games split between New York and Colorado. Despite the offensive production, Lindgren was one of many players with the Rangers to struggle last year in a season that spiraled out of contention.

Lindgren now rejoins Kaako Kakko in Seattle, who was also cast off by the Rangers in a trade last season.

"Ryan's a heart-and-soul player who competes every shift," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He does whatever it takes to win and has been a key fixture on the penalty kill throughout his career. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Lindgren led the Rangers in short-handed ice time as a key penalty killer for New York before he was traded to the Avalanche in March. He averaged a +21 plus/minus rating each season from 2019-2024 before having an even 0 rating last season as part of the struggles with the Rangers. He has appeared in 50 career postseason games, posting 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) and a +16 rating.

The addition of Lindgren appears to give Seattle a surplus of left-handed defensemen, which may indicate a possible trade ahead. Vince Dunn, Jamie Oleksiak, Ryker Evans (unsigned as a restricted free agent) and Josh Mahura are all left-handed shots with Lindgren now adding to that mix.

Evans and Mahura played together on Seattle's bottom pair most of last season after the trade of Will Borgen to the Rangers for Kakko in December. Evans played on the left with Mahura playing his off-hand on the right.

Lindgren presumably moves into Seattle's top-four on defense, which could push Oleksiak to Seattle's third pair. A hypothetical lineup could include Dunn-Adam Larsson, Lindgren-Brandon Montour, Oleksiak-Evans/Mahura.

Notably, the Kraken extended qualifying offers to Evans, Kaapo Kakko, and Tye Kartye, who are all restricted free agents.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

