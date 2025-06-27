Seattle Kraken select Jake O'Brien with No. 8 pick in NHL Draft

article

The Brief The Kraken selected center Jake O'Brien with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. O'Brien had 98 points with 32 goals and 66 assists last season for the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. Seattle has drafted a center in four of their five drafts as O'Brien joins Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Berkly Catton. The Kraken drafted left wing Eduard Šalé in 2023.



The Seattle Kraken selected Jake O'Brien from the Brantford Bulldogs with the eighth overall pick in Friday night's NHL Draft.

O'Brien scored 98 points last season with Brantford on 32 goals and 66 assists in 66 regular season games. He also had three goals and eight assists in 11 playoff games with the Bulldogs.

"Yeah, I'm just super grateful," O'Brien said on a Zoom call with reporters. I can't thank my family enough. Can't thank enough the Seattle organization, and just surreal. There's no really words that I can describe it and I'm just really excited to get to Seattle."

O'Brien was named the Ontario Hockey League's Rookie of the Year Award, and earned spots on the CHL All-Rookie Team and OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2024 after posting 64 points on 13 goals and 51 assists. He led all OHL rookies in points and assists.

O'Brien played for Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2023, and helped Canada’s U18 team capture gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Well, I'm a very smart player," O'Brien said when asked to describe his game. "I have a high hockey IQ, and I like to use that to my advantage. I'm good at finding my teammates through those seams on the ice and I'm a good team player."

Chris Peters of FloHockey had the following scouting report on O'Brien:

With 98 points in the OHL this season, O’Brien made his mark as a high-end playmaker with excellent vision and decisiveness with the puck that helped make him a continual threat. He had 32 goals this season, showcasing a solid nose for the net and an ability to score goals in a variety of ways. O’Brien is a spindly 6-foot-2, with an opportunity to tack some muscle onto his frame to be more difficult to knock off the puck. He was still able to make plays in the hard areas of the ice and had creativity under pressure, which is encouraging for his ability to create and produce at the NHL level. His skill suggests he could be a credible No. 2 center in the NHL at the top of his projection.

O'Brien did struggle on face-offs last season, managing just a 44.5 percent win percentage, according to Peter Baracchini of TheHockeyWriters.com.

"I wasn't too happy with my face-off percentage this year," O'Brien said. "Something that I really need to get better at, working towards that. Just getting stronger in the gym is a big thing for me, just getting stronger arms, stronger legs."

O'Brien said he would be working with a face-off specialist in Paul McFarland this summer and through next season. O'Brien didn't realize that McFarland was formerly an assistant coach with the Kraken under head coach Dave Hakstol through the 2023-24 season.

O'Brien said he played on the wing a lot during his minor hockey career and spent some time there this season as well. It's a move he'd be willing to make and a position he is comfortable with.

"I feel like I can play any position and whatever they want me to do, I'll do," O'Brien said.

Seattle has drafted a center in four of their five drafts as O'Brien joins Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Berkly Catton. The Kraken drafted left wing Eduard Šalé in 2023.

Both of O'Brien's parents have hockey background as well. His mother, Amy Turek, played three seasons in the National Women's Hockey League and with the Canada national women's team. She has since opened her own hockey school. His father, Dan, also played, including one season with the Nashville Knights of the ECHL.

