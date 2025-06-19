Seattle Kraken acquire Mason Marchment from Stars for pair of draft picks

article

The Brief The Kraken acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and 2026 third-round pick. Marchment, 30, has back-to-back 22-goal seasons with Dallas, reaching the mark in just 62 games played last season. Marchment has one year left on his contract at $4.5 million.



The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars for a pair of draft picks as new general manager Jason Botterill made his first notable addition to the roster.

The Kraken sent a 2025 fourth-round pick that originally belonged to Dallas back to the Stars, and sent a 2026 third-round pick of their own to acquire Marchment. Seattle acquired that selection from the New York Rangers as part of a deal for Alex Wennberg at the 2024 trade deadline.

Marchment, 30, is coming off back-to-back 22-goal seasons with the Stars and became available due to a roster crunch in Dallas.

"Mason adds an important skill-set to our roster," Botterill said in a statement. "He's a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We're excited to have him join our group."

Marchment's 22 goals this season came in just 62 regular-season games as he missed 21 games due to injury. His 22 goals in 2023-24 came in 81 games for Dallas. Over a full 82-game schedule, Marchment played at a 62-point pace. Jared McCann led Seattle last season in points with 61.

Marchment has played in 302 regular-season games in his career with the Stars, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs, tallying 189 points on 76 goals and 113 assists. In 59 Stanley Cup playoff games, Marchment had 19 points with 11 goals and eight assists.

At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, Marchment brings some needed size to Seattle's forward group. He plays with an edge and isn't afraid to be in a scrap on the ice when necessary.

The Stars acquired Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline in March and signed him to an eight-year, $96 million extension. Dallas had less than $500,000 in salary cap space, per PuckPedia.com, entering Thursday. They have a few key free agents in Jamie Benn, Mikael Granlund and Evgeny Dadonov, and a star in Jason Robertson one year away from being a restricted free agent.

Marchment was the odd man out as the Stars attempt to find a way to keep their key pieces in town. Marchment has one year left on his contract with Seattle before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. He's set to count $4.5 million against the cap this season for the Kraken.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

