Seattle Kraken re-sign forward John Hayden to two-year deal

article

The Brief The Kraken re-signed forward John Hayden to a two-year extension worth $775,000 in AAV. A one-way contract means he'll get paid his NHL salary even if he is waived and sent to the AHL. Hayden has spent three seasons with Seattle, appearing in 29 games. He had a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Kraken last year.



The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward John Hayden to a two-year, one-way contract worth $775,000 in AAV, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hayden, 30, has spent the last three seasons in the Kraken organization, appearing in 29 games for the team with 20 coming last season. A nine-year NHL veteran with Seattle, Buffalo, Arizona, New Jersey and Chicago, Hayden has appeared in 269 career games with 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points.

"John has been an important player in our organization over the past three seasons, making an impact at both the NHL and AHL level," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He’s a strong leader who brings a terrific work ethic and physical presence. We’re excited to have him in our organization for the next two years."

Hayden is a well-respected presence and a solid fourth line option that can play both center and on the wing. He also brings a physical element to his game with 31 penalty minutes in his 20 games with Seattle last season.

With the Kraken already having three centers in place in Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson and Shane Wright, Hayden gives Seattle an option to center the fourth line at a minimum salary. He's not going to be a point producer, but he's a solid, versatile grinder that can be a valuable asset.

Hayden was one of just three unrestricted free agents at the NHL level from Seattle's roster along with Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Joshua Mahura. Kaapo Kakko, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans are restricted free agents for the Kraken.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken will pick 8th in 2025 NHL Draft

Seattle Kraken make front office shuffle

Seattle Kraken give roster control to new general manager Jason Botterill in front office shake-up

Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

Seattle Kraken hoping to carry improved play into next season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.