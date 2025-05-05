Seattle Kraken will pick 8th in 2025 NHL Draft

article

For the second straight year, the Seattle Kraken will pick eighth in the NHL Draft after the New York Islanders and Utah Hockey Club won the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night.

The NHL made the lottery a live production for the first time with the selection of ping-pong balls made in front of the camera, which added drama to the process.

The Kraken were still in the running to pick first until the final ball was selected, which gave the selection to the Islanders. The 14 numbered balls in the machine resulted in numbers 7, 11 and 12 being selected. That eliminated all but six of the 16 teams in the running for the top pick.

If the last number had been the No. 3, Seattle would have had the first pick. Instead, it was the No. 13, which gave the pick to the Islanders.

The Kraken finished last season tied for the fourth-worst team in the NHL with 76 points behind a 35-41-6 record. They finished tied in the standings with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers, but Seattle's 29 regulation wins to the Bruins' 28 and Flyers' 21 gave the Kraken the higher finishing position.

Seattle only had six possible selections they would be eligible to pick entering the draft lottery: first, second, third, sixth, seventh or eighth. The Kraken had a 7.5 percent chance of getting the first overall pick, and a 7.7 percent chance of moving up to the second overall pick.

That percentage of winning the top pick had grown to 9.1 percent before the final ball was pulled. Seattle was quickly eliminated from contention for the second pick, which was won by the Utah Hockey Club.

Unlike the NBA, which has the top three selections all determined by the lottery, the NHL only has the top two picks go through the lottery. However, no team can move up more than 10 spots in the draft order, so Utah was able to climb only as high as the 4th overall pick. The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks will pick second and third, respectively, with every other team getting bumped down the order behind Utah.

Seattle had a 34.1 percent chance of staying at No. 6, a 41.4 percent chance of being bumped one spot to No. 7, and a 9.1 percent chance of bumping down two spots to No. 8 overall. The chance at the third pick was microscopic for the Kraken compared to the other landing spots as it required the Detroit Red Wings to win the lottery and Seattle to win the second pick.

Unlike recent seasons that saw a clear No. 1 selection in Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks, 2023) and Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks, 2024), there isn't an absolute consensus on the No. 1 selection in this year's class.

Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters (OHL) is the likely favorite to go with the first pick, but Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads (OHL), Anton Frondell of Djurgårdens IF (Sweden), and Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) are others under considerations at the top of the draft.

The NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

NHL Draft Lottery Order:

1. New York Islanders (previously 10th)

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club (previously 14th)

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary)

