Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke says team reducing ticket prices, adding family pricing to make games more accessible

article

The Brief The Kraken are reducing pricing on 80 percent of season tickets for next season and allocating 10 percent of their seating to family pricing in a move to make games more accessible. Season ticket holders will also get 25 percent off on food and beverages, and the chance for tailored experiences with the team. CEO Tod Leiweke also revealed a new third jersey will be unveiled for next season.



The Seattle Kraken are lowering many ticket prices and vowing to add more value and experiences to attending games at Climate Pledge Arena for next season.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke informed fans of the upcoming changes at a fan appreciation brunch for season ticket holders at 32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex on Tuesday morning. With appearances from captain Jordan Eberle, defenseman Brandon Montour, and center Matty Beniers, Leiweke revealed that the team won't raise prices on 90 percent of season tickets for next season, and will actually reduce the cost of 80 percent of tickets.

Additionally, 10 percent of tickets will now fall under "family-priced" rates. Those packages allowed for four tickets, four hotdogs, four sodas and popcorn for as little as $150.

"Once somebody comes into that building – that beautiful arena – and feels the energy of an NHL game and the unique energy of the Kraken, we're building a fan for life," Leiweke told the fans in attendance. "But the research also shows that fans have a perception that it's hard to get tickets and tickets are too expensive.

"New fans want family prices, they want family menu items and today we're going to make a commitment to those fans. We're intent on building fandom. We're intent on growing. We're in this for four years, but if we want to be the best franchise in sports, we've got to continue to make commitments to growing fans and rewarding those who have been with us."

The backstory:

With the team's fourth season set to conclude tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, the Kraken say they have examined four years worth of data and feedback from fans and focus groups. The goal of the changes is to allow more people to experience Kraken hockey in person while still meeting the wants and needs of season ticket members.

A similar commitment to fan feedback led to the team changing television partners a year ago, moving from ROOT Sports on cable, to TEGNA-owned KING/KONG, along with a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video. The team says ratings have tripled this season following that move.

"That's amazing, and they can become fans through broadcast, but true fandom, lifelong fandom, happens when people come to games," Leiweke said to reporters. "And there was a perception that people couldn't get into the building, that the tickets were too expensive, and some of that was fair. So today we announced that 10 percent of the tickets are going to be family-priced. But if you're going to do that for new fans, what about the people that were with you before we had a team name, before this even began?"

In addition to the adjustments to ticket pricing, season ticket members will also receive a 25 percent discount on food and beverage, and will get the chance to select from a calendar of Kraken-related experiences and activities.

The team will also have a special food item for each game that is under $10 dollars along with a select $9.99 craft beer-of-the-game promotion as well.

"It was not conventional sort of, you know, wisdom in the business to do that, but I think we have great owners, and Samantha Holloway is a fantastic owner," Leiweke said.

"People do love this team and there's an intense love affair that's been created already with our fans, how they feel about our brand, the game experience, our community activism. So we're doing a lot right, but we have work to do, because we're not going to settle until we achieve our potential, and I think our potential is to be one of the best teams in sports."

Leiweke also revealed they have a new third jersey option that has been in development over the last three years that will be revealed ahead of next season.

"We wanted to do something that was a little bit unusual and cool, and so I think we've done that, and we can't wait to launch it," he said.

When it comes to the team on the ice, Leiweke said the team is going to make noise this offseason.

"This is a very important offseason, because we feel like the pieces are really here, and it's now really time," he said.

The Kraken will have a sizable amount of cap space to add to the roster, a vast collection of prospects in the system and top-end draft choices that could be potential trade assets, and a desire to push the team forward.

"Mark my words, this is going to be one of the most active and busy offseasons in our short history," Leiweke said.

The Source: Announcement by Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke at a season ticket holder event at 32 Bar & Grill.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.