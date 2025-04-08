Utah HC lights up Seattle Kraken in 7-1 romp

article

The Brief Mikhail Sergechev and Dylan Guenther each had three-point nights as Utah had seven different players score goals. Jared McCann scored the lone goal for Seattle early in the third period. Victor Östman made his NHL debut in relief of Joey Daccord in the third period, playing the final 20 minutes and making saves on all 13 shots he faced.



Mikhail Sergachev scored a goal and had two assists to help power the Utah Hockey Club to a 7-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Dylan Guenther led Utah with three assists and Karel Vejmelka made 18 stops. Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist. Seven different players scored goals for Utah, which generated 42 shots on goal.

Jared McCann tallied Seattle’s lone goal 23 seconds into the third period to cap the scoring. Joey Daccord had 22 saves before being replaced by Victor Ostman after two periods. The Kraken’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Sergachev’s 30-foot wrist shot put Utah on the board at the 2:44 mark of the first. Keller and Kailer Yamamoto both scored power-play goals 3 ½ minutes apart later in the period to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lawson Crouse snapped the puck for an unassisted goal just 16 seconds into the second. It foreshadowed an offensive barrage from Utah throughout the period. Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone each scored in the second, boosting Utah’s lead to 7-0.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle outscored opponents 12-2 during a three-game road winning streak before getting blasted by Utah.

Utah: Vejmelka set a career high with his 21st straight start, the longest such streak for any NHL goaltender since the 2018-19 season.

Key moment

Crouse’s quick unassisted goal to open the second set off a flurry of goals for Utah.

Key stat

Utah had a 29-11 advantage with shots on goal through the first two periods.

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Seattle wraps a five-game road trip at Vegas. Utah hosts Nashville in its home finale.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

