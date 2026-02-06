'Fanbulance Unit 12' brings doses of Seahawks pride to North Sound

The Brief Former first responders Rob and Sherri Brown operate "Fanbulance Unit 12," a retired ambulance they won in a 2017 raffle that Rob previously drove for actual medical calls. The vehicle is customized with Seahawks blue and green lights, a TV, signatures from players like Marcus Trufant, and a unique barbecue mounted on a medical stretcher. Despite having nearly 400,000 miles on the odometer, the "Fanbulance" continues to tour Coupeville Elementary and the tri-county area of Whatcom, Skagit, and Island to rally fans for Sunday's game.



With nearly 400,000 miles on the odometer, a reimagined ambulance is making rounds all over Whidbey Island and the North Sound, serving as a Seahawks fan's first response unit.

"It's just fun to drive around. It gets very noticed," Rob Brown said.

You might hear the 'Fanbulance' coming. You'll definitely see it rolling down the street.

"We have sort of a Tri-County area we like to respond to, and that would be Whatcom, Skagit and Island," Brown said.

Seahawks Fanbulance

Seahawks fan… ambulance?

What they're saying:

'Fanbulance Unit 12' is a drive-by dose of pure Seahawks pride.

"We just like showing the colors and showing the spirit and the team spirit and all that good stuff," Brown said.

Brown, a former EMT, and his wife, Sherri Brown, a former paramedic, said their family won the 'Fanbulance' in 2017 as part of a Big Brothers Big Sisters raffle.

Believe it or not, he'd driven it on medical calls as an ambulance.

Ron Wallin, a former medic himself, helped get the 'Fanbulance' designed and painted for that very raffle.

"You love seeing the people come out there and they can be from the opposing team and they're like, 'Oh. Why doesn't our team have one?'" Wallin said.

Now, the Browns are taking the 'Fanbulance' all around to light up the faces of Seahawks fans of every generation.

"Who wants to see inside the 'Fanbulance'?" Rob Brown asked students at Coupeville Elementary on Friday.

Seahawks Fanbulance (FOX 13 Seattle)

Several responded, "Me!" as they lined up outside the vehicle.

"It's just awesome, and it's the little guys like this that just get so excited," Sherri Brown said.

At the elementary school, young 12s get to see their school's parking lot turn into a playground. The students said they thought the 'Fanbulance' was funny. One told us they enjoyed a sign that read, '49ers corpse is taken here.'

One child said, "The whole part of it is just really cool. Decked out and it has signatures on it."

The 'Fanbulance' has it all: green and blue lights, TV, and memorabilia.

"I added these little tags, so you could tell. This is Butler, and he's number 55 and his says 1998. There's other tags — Marcus Trufant is back there," Rob Brown said.

There's even a barbecue on a stretcher for that game day sustenance.

With nearly 400,000 miles, it's a relic and a true 12's Unit 12. It has many miles to go as the Browns look ahead to a big win come Sunday.

"All the players and everything. Darnold, yep, throw it right where it's at," Rob Brown said. "Let's go, so we're ready."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.