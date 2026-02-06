Another CHOP shooting victim files lawsuit against City of Seattle

The Brief Seattle is facing a new lawsuit over a 2020 shooting inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) that seriously injured a teenager. The suit involves Robert West, who survived the shooting that killed 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., whose family previously won more than $30 million after a jury found the city negligent. No arrests have been made in the case more than five years later, and the city has until late February 2026 to respond to the lawsuit.



The City of Seattle is facing another lawsuit relating to a shooting inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

The backstory:

The complaint was filed on behalf of Robert West, a teen who was shot in a car inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), along with 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. back in 2020.

West and Mays Jr. were sitting inside a car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on June 29, 2020, when they were both shot at. While West survived the shooting, Mays Jr. eventually succumbed to his injuries, prompting his family to sue the city.

Video from Converge Media's Omari Salisbury captured the shattered window of a car involved in a CHOP shooting. (Omari Salisbury from Converge Media)

A jury recently found the city negligent in the Mays Jr. case, awarding more than $30 million in damages. No arrests have been made in the shooting more than five years later.

What they're saying:

This newest lawsuit is seeking an amount to be proven at trial, citing 12 causes of action including negligent misrepresentation, failure to warn, and negligent investigation.

The lawsuit claims the shooting left West, now 20, with the loss of his right eye, a traumatic brain injury, visible disfigurement, along with other lasting injuries.

The Capitol Hill Occupied Zone, or CHOP, was formed in 2020 in response to the George Floyd protests, taking over eight square blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, including the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct.

What's next:

Seattle has until late February 2026 to respond to the newest lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 5, 2026.

