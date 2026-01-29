Seattle ordered to pay $30 million in CHOP teen's death

The Brief A jury found the city of Seattle negligent in the 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. in the CHOP zone. Jurors said delayed medical response contributed to his death, ordering the city to pay more than $30 million to his family. No one has been arrested in the shooting, and the city says it is reviewing its legal options.



A jury has found the city of Seattle negligent in the 2020 death of 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr. in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

The backstory:

Mays Jr. was shot outside the East Precinct on June 29, 2020, after Seattle police had abandoned the station amid protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Jurors concluded the teen was alive and conscious after being shot, and likely bled to death while medical help was slow to respond.

On Thursday, the jury ordered the city to pay more than $30 million, including $26 million to Mays Jr.’s father.

What they're saying:

"The verdict came back that saw things correctly to administer some justice. Because my son's name was unfortunately being drug through the mud for five years. Thank god that's being cleared up. I can't say that feels good, I can't say it feels complete, because it doesn't," said Antonio Mays Sr., father of the CHOP shooting victim.

In a statement, the Seattle City Attorney’s Office said, "Antonio Mays Jr.’s death was a tragedy. We will assess the city’s options going forward."

No arrests have been made in the shooting more than five years later.

