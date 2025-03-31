Duchene, Johnston score 45 seconds apart as Stars beat Seattle Kraken 3-1

article

The Brief Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston scored 45 seconds apart in the first period to give Dallas a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kaapo Kakko scored the only goal for the Kraken, who set a new career-high with 41 points on the season. Kakko has 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists in 42 games with Seattle since being acquired midseason from the New York Rangers. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves on 30 shots for Seattle in goal.



Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston scored early in the first, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Monday night.

Mikael Granlund added an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining.

Kaapo Kakko scored Seattle’s only goal 1:02 into the first period to set a new career-high in points with 41. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves in his first start since March 19.

Dallas has won six straight games. DeSmith has won eight of his last nine starts.

Takeaways

Stars: Dallas took care of business in back-to-back games in Seattle, improving to a 10-1-1 all-time record against the Kraken.

Kraken: Seattle struggled to finish offensively against a playoff team despite putting up six goals against the Oilers on Thursday.

Key moment

Just 1:32 after Kakko opened the scoring, Duchene deflected a shot from Mason Marchment past Grubauer. Johnston extended his goal streak to five games when he scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season 45 seconds later, a new career high.

Key stat

Dallas’ penalty kill went a perfect 3 for 3 after going 4 for 4 against the Kraken on Saturday night. Seattle ends the season series having never scored a power-play goal against the Stars.

Up next

The Stars host Nashville on Thursday. The Kraken begin a five-game road trip Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

