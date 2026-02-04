Seattle weather: Near record warmth on Wednesday

The Brief A ridge of high pressure will bring dry, mild weather to western Washington through the end of the week. Highs will reach near 60 degrees Wednesday, approaching record warmth, with patchy morning fog possible. The mild, dry pattern is worsening an already low snowpack, with rain chances returning this weekend.



The ridge of high pressure will expand northward into western Washington beginning Wednesday. Dry, mild days will settle into the region through this week. Expect some patchy morning fog.

High pressure takes over on Wednesday with sunnier skies and a mild afternoon.

What's next:

Spring-like warmth will be felt around western Washington on Wednesday as highs near the low 60s. The record at Sea-Tac on Wednesday is 63 degrees, set back in 2009.

Near record high temperatures are forecast for parts of Western Washington on Wednesday.

The warm atmospheric river events in early December, along with a continued pattern of dry mild days are impacting our snow pack. This winter is one of the lowest snow packs recorded in western Washington.

Several warm atmospheric river events depleted our snow pack.

The stretch of mild days will continue through the end of the week. Rain chances will return by the weekend with snow levels lowering some by early next week.

Mild, Spring-like days ahead this week with showers returning by this weekend.

