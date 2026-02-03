Seattle weather: Feeling like spring this week
SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest will be seeing a taste of spring this week, with unseasonably warm and dry conditions through Friday.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Pacific Northwest, bringing dry skies and a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Ridge of high pressure will expand over Western Washington keeping us mild and dry. (FOX13 Seattle)
By the numbers:
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and mild overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Overnight lows will be mild Tuesday night in Western Washington with partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Warm weather in Seattle this week
What's next:
The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
The warm weather won’t last long. Wet and cooler weather will return to the area this weekend as the ridge of high pressure moves east. Snow levels will drop by Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of snow to the mountain passes.
Spring-like weather if forecast for this week. Showers return by the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.