Seattle weather: A taste of spring this week

The Brief Showers taper off Monday, with drier weather and patchy morning fog expected to develop Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and near-record warmth, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s. The springlike stretch won’t last, as rain chances return this weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday.



A soggy start to the week with showers around the region earlier Monday morning. Skies will dry out beginning Tuesday with patchy fog possible. Look for afternoon sunbreaks around western Washington, but fog slower to clear east of the Cascades.

Early morning patchy fog with afternoon sunbreaks.

The ridge of high pressure which has been keeping much of the Desert Southwest and California warm and dry will expand into western Washington starting Tuesday.

The ridge of high pressure will expand over Western Washington, keeping us mild and dry.

What's next:

With a break in the clouds and more sunshine around, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s in many spots on Tuesday. The next few days, afternoon highs will be near records.

Mild afternoon high temperatures are forecast for the area.

We will get a taste of spring this week! Plenty of breaks in the clouds with afternoon highs near 60 degrees. A chance of showers returns this weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday.

Spring-like weather if forecast for this week. Showers return by the weekend. Expand

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cantwell urges DOJ to stop pressuring states like WA for voter registration data

Gunfight kills 1, injures 3 in Seattle's 'Sinking Ship' garage

T-Mobile to lay off hundreds of WA employees across the state

Reports: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 2026

Burglars steal $50K worth of Seahawks merch from Seattle store ahead of Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.