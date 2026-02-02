Seattle weather: Warmer and drier starting Tuesday

The Brief High pressure will bring dry and unusually warm weather from Tuesday through Friday, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. These conditions will challenge record highs midweek, as snow levels jump to between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, preventing any new mountain accumulation. The dry spell ends Super Bowl weekend, when cooler temperatures and rain showers are expected to return to the forecast.



Rain showers will end Monday night, with much drier and warmer weather ahead for the rest of the work week.

Dry weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Friday with high pressure settling in over the Pacific Northwest. Highs will be well above average, into the upper 50s and low 60s.

On average, February is cool and wet in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels in WA

By the numbers:

Snow levels will jump to 6,000 to 7,000 feet, with freezing levels even higher by midweek. There is no new snow expected in the mountains until next week.

Snow levels will jump midweek due to warmer, milder air in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Rain showers will be back in the forecast for Super Bowl weekend, with temperatures cooling as well.

Drier and sunnier weather will be enjoyed in Seattle starting Tuesday or Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

