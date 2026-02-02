Drenching weather at times in Seattle on Monday

article

The Brief Steady rain is expected Monday morning, creating slick roads, reduced visibility, and a soggy start to the commute, with highs in the low 50s. Rain tapers off by Tuesday as high pressure brings drier weather and warmer temperatures, with highs climbing into the upper 50s midweek. Showers return next weekend, while Super Bowl weather in Santa Clara looks mostly dry with partial sun.



After showers tapered late Sunday, we’re not done with the wet weather just yet. Monday morning is shaping up to be a drenching one, with steady rain making for a soggy start to the day.

Road conditions could be tricky during the early commute. Drivers should watch for hydroplaning, slick spots, and areas of pooling or standing water. Reduced visibility in heavier rain may also slow travel, so give yourself extra time and use those headlights.

Wet and gray weather is in store for Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies stay gray and overcast Monday, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 50s. A few areas could turn a bit breezy overnight and into Monday, with winds generally staying under 30 mph. In Seattle, winds don’t look especially notable, but some spots outside the city could feel briefly blustery.

Highs will reach the upper 40s to the low 50s in Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Is snow expected in the mountains?

There is a small window early Monday for a rain–snow mix at the higher passes, but don’t expect much accumulation. Snow levels will be rising, and any wintry mix should transition over to rain fairly quickly.

In fact, a big warmup aloft is coming. As we head into midweek, freezing levels soar to around 12,000 feet by Wednesday. That’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in — great news if you’re tired of the rain, not so great for maintaining or building our mountain snowpack.

Snow levels will jump midweek due to warmer, milder air in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Starting Tuesday, we shift gears. That ridge of high pressure brings drier weather and a noticeable temperature bump, with highs climbing into the upper 50s through the middle of the work week. Expect plenty of clouds at times, but overall fewer showers compared to the start of the week.

What's next:

By next weekend, we slip back into a more typical pattern: mostly cloudy skies, occasional showers, and highs returning to the low 50s.

Drier and sunnier weather will be enjoyed in Seattle starting Tuesday or Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Super Bowl weather forecast

We’re also watching the forecast for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara next Sunday. Right now, it looks partly to mostly sunny, though we can’t rule out the chance of a passing shower. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a fairly decent day for football.

In Santa Clara for Super Bowl Sunday, we're currently forecasting scattered showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

