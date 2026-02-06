'Seattle News Weekly': Youth violence, layoffs, Super Bowl LX

The Brief On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly' podcast, Erin Mayovsky sits down with Adam Gherke to discuss the top stories of this week. Erin and Adam dive into the tragic shooting near Rainier Beach High School, and transition into the layoffs at tech hubs in the Greater Seattle Area. The hosts end on a brighter note, with the city's anticipation and excitement ahead of the Seahawks' appearance in Super Bowl LX.



It has been a big week of news in Seattle, with exciting anticipation ahead of the Seahawks' appearance in Super Bowl 2026, contrasted with tragedy in the city, as youth violence and tech layoffs took center stage.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Erin Mayovsky and Adam Gherke sit down to discuss the top stories from the week. Keep reading to learn more.

Public safety, gun violence

This week's hosts open the podcast with the highs that come along with Super Bowl 2026 anticipation and the lows of the recent shootings and wave of tech layoffs expected to affect thousands of Puget Sound-area workers.

Local perspective:



One of the stories FOX 13 Seattle tracked this week was the fatal shooting of two teens at a bus stop near Rainier Beach High School. During the podcast, Kim and Gherke listen to FOX 13 Seattle Reporter Alejandra Guzman's report and discuss it.

The hosts provide context of national and state gun violence statistics using data from 2023 and 2024 to illustrate the scale of gun violence in the U.S. and Washington, specifically.

The hosts also discuss recent crime statistics. Approximately 128 people die each day from gun violence, which equates to one death every eleven minutes, and in Washington, firearms are the second-leading cause of death in youths ages 1 to 17.

"That's something we want to try and change. Males who are five times more likely to die by gun homicide than females and young black males ages 15 to 34, were 21 times as likely to die by gun homicide than their white counterparts." — Erin Mayovsky

The fatal shooting of two teens at a bus stop near Rainier Beach High School shook the entire Seattle community this week, as detailed in Guzman's report.

The Seattle Police Department identified about 90 repeat offenders caught with guns, many who were juveniles who can not be confined due to court rulings requiring five convictions.

A key debate raised by the hosts this week also centered on whether schools should have Student Resource Officers. Chief Barnes supports their presence while the Seattle School Board remains divided after a 5–2 vote against placing officers at Garfield High School.

The hosts point to a possible social shift among young people, noting — without presenting it as fact — that many relied more heavily on phones and digital connections during the pandemic but now appear to be regaining in-person social skills.

Featured article

The shifting tech landscape

What's next:

Halfway through the podcast, the hosts switch gears to Seattle's economy and the "genie out of the bottle" that is AI.

We learn that Amazon is cutting 2,198 jobs in Washington; T-Mobile, Expedia, and Meta are also trimming staff.

Gherke notes a trend that's been gaining attention: "white-collar" workers moving to "blue-collar" trades (think: electricians, plumbers, bus drivers) to find roles that AI cannot easily replace.

While tech shrinks, Seattle City Light and Boeing are reportedly in a "hiring frenzy."

"I've been hearing more and more reports that folks who held white-collar jobs are now starting to look to blue-collar jobs because of the fear of AI specifically... looking into becoming a journeyman electrician or a plumber or a thing that can’t necessarily be replaced by AI." — Adam Gherke

The hosts also discuss FOX 13 Seattle Reporter Dan Griffin's story on how layoffs affect small businesses. Food truck owners in South Lake Union report a significant loss of customers as Amazon workers are laid off or moved to Bellevue.

The hosts note the closure of major downtown retailers like Anthropologie and Banana Republic.

Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jon Scholes argues Seattle must become more "scrappy" and diversify beyond just being a "tech town."

Featured article

Seahawks: The road to Super Bowl 2026

The episode winds down on an optimistic note, recapping the Seahawks' transformation, diving into the "new era" from the Russel Wilson/Pete Carrol era to General Manager John Schneider's full control.

The duo discuss Coach Mike Macdonald's "Dark Side" defense, based on the "E.A.T" or effort, angles, tackles philosophy. They close with a look-back at the trades for Sam Darnold and Leonard Williams that fueled the team's 14-win season and NFC Championship victory over the Rams.

Featured article

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.