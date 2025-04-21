Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

article

The Brief The Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma after just one season on the bench. Seattle went 35-41-6 this season, which was sixth-worst in the NHL this season.



The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma after just one season leading the team.

The move was first reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and was confirmed by FOX 13 Seattle.

The Kraken announced the move on Monday afternoon.

"We thank Dan for his commitment and the energy he brought to our organization over the past four years at the NHL and AHL levels," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "After a thorough review of the season and our expectations for next year and beyond, we’ve made the difficult decision to move in a different direction behind the bench. Dan is a great person and a respected coach. He played an important role in the development of many of our young prospects and was a big part of our early success in Coachella Valley. We sincerely wish him and his family nothing but success moving forward."

The Kraken will now be seeking a third head coach in three seasons. Dave Hakstol was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2023-24 season after three years on the bench.

Seattle finished the season with the sixth-worst record in the NHL with a 35-41-6 mark. Bylsma was promoted to the Kraken bench from AHL Coachella Valley, where he'd led the Kraken's farm team to back-to-back appearances in the AHL's Calder Cup Finals with a combined 94-32-18 record over the two seasons.

However, that success didn't manifest with his team in Seattle. The Kraken were 0-for-12 in games played on the second half of a back-to-back this season. The power play ranked 23rd in the league at 19.9 percent, and the penalty kill was 21st at 77.2 percent. The team also frequently had to play from behind due to sluggish starts that persisted throughout the season.

The team suffered greatly from the 86 games lost to injury for Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Vince Dunn through the middle of the season. Additionally, Philipp Grubauer's .875 save percentage was tied for the worst of any goaltender in the league that played at least 25 games, which made the team outright non-competitive in most games when Joey Daccord wasn't in net.

Story will be updated.

The Source: The initial report of the move was reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.