Seattle Kraken season ends with 6-5 loss to Kings

article

The Brief Brandon Montour scored his 18th goal of the season as a defenseman. Only Cale Makar (30), Zach Werenski (22), and Jacob Chychrun (20) have more goals from the blue line this season in the NHL. Jaden Schwartz scored his 26th goal of the season, extending a Kraken career-high. The 26 goals are the most by any Kraken not named Jared McCann, who has seasons of 40, 29 and 27 goals in Seattle. Ville Ottavainen made his NHL debut with the Kraken and picked up his first point on a secondary assist on Schwartz's goal.



Samuel Helenius scored twice, David Rittich made 28 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the Seattle Kraken’s home finale with a 6-5 victory on Tuesday night.

The Kings head into their regular-season finale locked into a first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. After the Kings blew a 2-0 first-period cushion, they responded with four unanswered goals over a five-plus minute stretch of game time between the second and third periods.

Warren Foegele gave the lead back to Los Angeles with 3:55 to play in the second and Alex Laferriere made it 4-2 just 72 seconds later. Adrian Kempe and Helenius added third-period goals to make it 6-2.

Seattle nearly came back in the third period with three straight goals from Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen, but the deficit was too much.

Seattle erased a two-goal deficit with a short-handed goal from Tye Kartye at 5:26 of the second period and a power-play tally by Brandon Montour at 13:24.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord had 18 saves.

Takeaways

Kings: Five-on-five is where LA dominated on Tuesday and it didn’t need a lot of shots on goal to end up with its 17th road victory of the season. The Kings had 14 total shots on target in the first 40 minutes.

Kraken: For the second consecutive season, the Kraken finished with less than 20 home victories and a minus goal differential of at least 15. Seattle will finish as the fourth-worst team in the Western Conference.

Key moment

An icing reset the puck in Seattle’s zone and LA took advantage with a faceoff win, one of 30 on the night, and Foegele’s goal.

Key stat

Helenius came into Tuesday’s game with two goals. He equaled that total in 13:49 minutes of ice time against the Kraken.

Up Next

The Kings close the regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. The Kraken’s season is done.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

