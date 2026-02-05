April-like weather in Seattle on Thursday

article

The Brief Seattle will enjoy sparkling sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday, though dense morning fog may persist in some areas. A "Pineapple Express" atmospheric river arrives this weekend, bringing a sloppy and soggy stretch of rain through Sunday, with the Skokomish River under close watch for potential flooding. Relief is on the way for the region's record-low snowpack—currently at just 50–60% of normal—as snow levels are forecast to drop sharply to 3,000 feet by Monday morning.



Sunshine increases this afternoon with April-like temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s around Puget Sound.

Dense fog created reduced visibility this morning, with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m., but conditions steadily improved. Sunshine increased this afternoon with April-like temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s around Puget Sound.

A ridge of high pressure keeps weather calm into Friday. Some patchy morning fog is possible, but expect sparkling sunshine by the afternoon with continued mild, dry conditions.

Overnight lows Friday morning will tumble to the mid to low 40s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

A noticeable shift arrives this weekend as an atmospheric river — specifically a Pineapple Express — sends a corridor of moisture from near Hawaii into the Pacific Northwest. Clouds thicken, and we descend into a gray, damp stretch with sloppy, soggy weather Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures remain mild.

An atmospheric river will develop in Seattle between an area of low pressure to the northeast and a high pressure to the southeast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time, but the Skokomish River in Mason County will be more prone to issues and will need closer monitoring.

Wetter weather will stage a comeback in Seattle for this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Showers taper Monday, decrease further Tuesday, and dry skies return Wednesday as we transition out of the wet pattern.

Sunshine through Friday, rain returns this weekend.

Near record-low snowpack in WA

Snow levels drop sharply next week, with snow likely at mountain passes and ski resorts late Sunday into Monday morning. This is welcome news for higher elevations dealing with near record-low snowpack, and early signals suggest cooler, wetter weather may continue beyond the 7-day forecast, which could further boost mountain snow totals.

Snow levels will plunge next week east of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

