Sam Darnold a full participant, Nick Emmanwori DNP at practice for Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold was back to full participation for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, while safety Nick Emmanwori sat out after injuring his ankle in practice this week.

Emmanwori was held out of practice after suffering a low-ankle sprain by rolling his ankle late in Wednesday's practice, as detailed by Kalyn Kahler of the Pro Football Writers' Association. Both Emmanwori and head coach Mike Macdonald said early on Thursday that they expected him to be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Just a little mishap that happened. Just rolled my ankle, I just didn't finish practice, that was it." Emmanwori said.

"I expect to play on Sunday. Feel good. Training staff have a good plan for me. Everything good, making sure I'm just rehabbing good."

Macdonald said the plan was for Emmanwori to take part in the team's walkthrough earlier in the day, but practice was still to be determined. Ultimately, the team elected to hold him out.

"Right where we want to be," Macdonald said of Emmanwori. "He's doing great and moving around. Got to make sure we handle it the right way. Probably going to be over-careful and over-cautious at this point to make sure we're rolling going into the weekend."

Meanwhile, Darnold was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since tweaking his left oblique in practice three weeks ago. Darnold hurt himself throwing in a Thursday practice ahead of their Divisional round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold played in both that game and the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams without any apparent limitation.

Backup tackle Josh Jones was also back to full participation despite knee and ankle injuries that have kept him limited since the regular season finale against the 49ers.

Only two players remain limited for Seattle: left tackle Charles Cross and fullback Robbie Ouzts.

While limited in practice, the injury didn't prevent Cross from playing in the NFC championship, and isn't expected to keep him out of action this week either.

Ouzts' neck injury forced him to miss the NFC championship and could still be in question to play. Last week, Macdonald said Ouzts' injury needed to "quiet down" to make it back.

"We hope so," he said. "It's got to calm down so we can have a better feel for how it's going to look."

Ouzts has been limited in all five practices for Seattle since the NFC championship victory.

Linebacker Harold Landry was the only player to miss practice for the Patriots on Thursday. Landry was limited in practice on Wednesday, but was unable to participate on Thursday. Wednesday's practice was the only practice Landry has been able to take part in through the two weeks of Super Bowl prep.

Meanwhile, linebacker Robert Spillane practiced for the first time since the AFC championship game when he injured his ankle against the Denver Broncos.

Seahawks practice report:

By Kalyn Kahler

Pro Football Writers' Association

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Seahawks practiced for 1 hour and 47 minutes without pads on Thursday, their second practice of Super Bowl week. It was sunny and 74 degrees when Seattle began with a stretch period at 2 p.m.

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori did not participate in practice because of an ankle injury he suffered during Wednesday's practice. He was not on the field during Thursday's practice. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Thursday morning before practice that Emmanwori had a low ankle sprain and he "fully expects" him to play Sunday.

When asked what the practice plan for Emmanwori will be for Seattle's two remaining practices, Macdonald said the team would, "take it day by day."

"See how he's feeling," Macdonald said. "He'll be ready to go regardless. Let's do the smartest thing for us and him every day, and make sure we're ready to go, We'll evaluate it tomorrow and see how much he can do."

Quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his oblique on Jan.15.

Two Seattle players were limited in practice Thursday: Left tackle Charles Cross (foot) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck).

Ten other Seattle players on the injury report fully participated in practice: Wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest), tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (not injury related- rest), safety Julian Love (shoulder) fullback Brady Russell (hand), tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring), receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (not injury-related- rest) linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder), defensive end Leonard Williams (not injury-related- rest).

Seahawks players practiced Thursday to a high-energy classic rock playlist featuring Creed, Linkin Park and Metallica.

"I do prefer the music on Thursdays compared to Wednesdays," Macdonald said. "Thankful to Cooper Kupp on that motion. He asked for more classic rock on Thursdays, and we obliged."

Seattle players spent the first hour on Thursday in position-specific drills and about 45 minutes in a team period. Players looked loose, running back Velus Jones Jr. sang along to "Eye of the Tiger" and several players and coaches started dancing during a break in the team period when the song "Percolator" played.

On one third down during a team period with the first team defense facing the scout team offense, Williams and Lawrence turned to the sideline and raised their arms up and down, signaling for a non-existent crowd to make some noise.

"Wednesday is normally more of a work day for us," Macdonald said. "Today is more of a energetic- a normal Thursday. Guys did a great job."

NBC analysts, sideline reporters and crew attended Seattle's practice ahead of their production meetings with the team.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp broke down the team after practice. Macdonald declined to share the veteran player's message. "We'll leave that with our guys, but he was great," Macdonald said.

Seattle will practice Friday at 12:05 p.m.

Patriots practice report:

By Lindsey Jones

Pro Football Writers' Association

PALO ALTO, Calif. – As quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots first-team offense jogged onto the field for the first of nine plays focused on red zone situations in Thursday’s practice at Stanford Stadium, the team employee in control of the playlist had a song ready to go: "Be Legendary" by Pop Evil.

The track wasn’t Mike Vrabel’s choice, but New England’s head coach did have one request for the DJ: crank the music loud. The Patriots haven’t pumped in crowd noise through the stadium speakers, but turning the volume of the music up can in part simulate the crowd noise the Patriots expect to hear when they are on offense during Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

"We’ll have to be ready for anything that comes up," Vrabel said.

The Patriots spent 75 minutes running through an up-tempo practice session with a focus on the two-minute drill, red zone situations and special teams. The team will finish its on-field preparations for Super Bowl LX on Friday.

"We wanted to try to get some of those things with speed and in the red zone, the plays that we’ll have to come back to and hit again [on Friday], but those are obviously critical plays down there," Vrabel said.

Maye was sharp during that red zone series, as the team worked through plays from the high red zone down to the goal line. But that wasn’t the case during a sloppy two-minute drill for the offense.

"We’ll have to have better execution on Sunday, without a doubt," Vrabel. "There’s going to be mistakes, they just can’t pile up and we can’t let one mistake turn into another mistake and another mistake. So it’s going to be about how we regroup, and I thought they did that."

Maye was once again a full participant in practice, though he remains on the injury report because of the right shoulder injury. Linebacker Robert Spillane returned to practice and was a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury. Linebacker Harold Landry did not practice after he was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Other players on Thursday’s injury report include starting right tackle Morgan Moses (limited, rest), backup offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (limited, knee), and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (full, hamstring).

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pro Football Writers' Association and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

